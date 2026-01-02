Samsung Co-CEOs Vow to Strengthen AI Capacity in New Year’s Message

SEOUL — The co-chief executive officers of Samsung Electronics committed Friday to strengthening the company’s artificial intelligence capacity as global competition in the sector intensifies. In their New Year’s messages, leadership emphasized the need to respond to unprecedented demand for AI chips and integrate the technology across all product lines.

Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, head of the device solutions division overseeing chip operations, highlighted Samsung’s unique position in the global market. “Samsung Electronics is the only chipmaker in the world that offers a one-stop solution encompassing logic chips, memory, foundry services and advanced packaging,” Jun said, noting that the company must capitalize on these specific strengths.

The strategy involves utilizing high-quality data to refine internal processes. “Building on the latest AI technology and high-quality data, we need to develop AI solutions specialized for semiconductors,” Jun added. “We must apply them to design, research and development, production and quality management to achieve innovation in chip technology.”

Jun also pointed to the company’s HBM4 business as a primary competitive advantage, urging the workforce to bolster technological capabilities to withstand external market uncertainties.

President Roh Tae-moon, co-CEO of the device experience division, echoed this focus by calling for AI integration across mobile devices, televisions, and home appliances. “The DX division needs to deliver the best experiences to customers by closely integrating AI technology into all devices and service ecosystems,” Roh said. He described the shift as a fundamental change in operations, stating, “The AI transformation is not just a tool but a process that fundamentally changes how we think and work.”

Roh emphasized the necessity of maintaining “overwhelming product competitiveness” and a high capacity for crisis response to lead the market.

In a separate address, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun introduced a vision of “pessimistic optimism” for 2026, an approach that involves acknowledging real-world risks to better prepare for positive results. “Despite the complex situations we are facing, if we secure technological competitiveness and move toward a market supercycle in a united direction, I believe we will soon welcome a breathtaking future,” Choi said. (Source: IANS)