Tesla Sells 225 Model Y Electric Vehicles in India in 2025

NEW DELHI, India — Tesla sold 225 units of its Model Y electric SUV in India during the 2025 calendar year, according to industry data, marking a modest start for the U.S. electric-vehicle maker in one of the world’s largest auto markets.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed that Tesla retailed 64 vehicles in September, followed by 40 units in October, 48 in November, and 73 in December. The company has yet to complete a full year of retail operations in India, having opened its first showroom in the country in July.

Tesla currently sells only the Model Y in India, importing the vehicle as a completely built unit with a rear-wheel-drive powertrain. The standard rear-wheel-drive variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh ex-showroom, while the Long Range rear-wheel-drive version is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh ex-showroom. Prices are significantly higher than in overseas markets due to India’s steep import duties on fully built vehicles.

The company operates experience centers in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Delhi, supported by around 12 superchargers and 10 destination chargers across the three cities.

Tesla claims a driving range of up to 500 kilometers for the standard Model Y and up to 622 kilometers for the Long Range version. The standard variant accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range does so in 5.6 seconds, with both models offering a top speed of 201 kilometers per hour. According to the company, fast charging can add approximately 238 kilometers of range to the standard model and about 267 kilometers to the Long Range variant in 15 minutes.

India’s electric vehicle market accounted for about 8 percent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025, with total EV sales reaching 2.3 million units, according to data from the Vahan Portal.

A report by the India Energy Storage Alliance said electric two-wheelers led EV growth, with sales of 1.28 million units, representing 57 percent of total EV sales. Electric three-wheelers accounted for about 0.8 million units, or 35 percent of EV sales. Electric four-wheeler sales stood at around 175,000 units, with notable growth seen in small and light commercial electric goods carriers, the report said. (Source: IANS)