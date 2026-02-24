India’s Tourism Sector Set for Faster Growth After Budget Boost

NEW DELHI — India’s tourism industry is poised for accelerated growth after the Union Budget for 2026–27 outlined a broad set of measures aimed at strengthening institutions, upgrading services, and improving the competitiveness of destinations across the country.

The Budget positions tourism as a strategic growth driver, citing its strong multiplier effect and ability to generate jobs, foreign exchange earnings, and balanced regional development. An official factsheet released after the Budget said tourism supports livelihoods across hospitality, transport, handicrafts, and allied services, making it a key pillar of inclusive growth.

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 released by the Ministry of Tourism, the sector accounts for 5.22% of India’s gross domestic product when indirect effects are included, with a direct contribution of 2.72%. Tourism also supports 13.34% of total employment, including a direct employment share of 5.82%.

Among the major initiatives proposed are large-scale destination development and modernization of the tourism ecosystem. Plans include the development of heritage and experiential sites, the creation of digital knowledge grids to map tourism assets, and expanded promotion of nature-based and wildlife tourism.

Special emphasis will be placed on preserving temples and monasteries, creating pilgrimage centers, and improving connectivity and visitor amenities in northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The Budget also proposes developing five major tourism destinations across the Purvodaya states, supported by the deployment of 4,000 electric buses to improve last-mile connectivity. In addition, five regional medical hubs are planned to strengthen India’s position as a global destination for medical tourism.

Cultural tourism features prominently in the proposals, with plans to develop 15 archaeological sites into vibrant, experiential destinations. These include Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace.

As part of its eco-tourism and conservation diplomacy push, India will host its first Global Big Cat Summit, bringing together leaders and ministers from 95 countries.

To address workforce gaps, the Budget proposes establishing a National Institute of Hospitality to align academic training with industry needs. A pilot program will also be launched to upskill 10,000 tourist guides at iconic destinations through partnerships with leading institutions, aimed at improving productivity and enhancing visitor experiences.

Overall, the Union Budget 2026–27 casts tourism as a resilient, high-impact sector within India’s economic strategy, with a focus on job creation, investment, and sustainable development across regions. (Source: IANS)