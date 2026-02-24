Kajol, Ajay Devgn Joke They Deserve a ‘Medal and a Trophy’ in Rare Moment of Agreement

MUMBAI — Actress Kajol said she and husband Ajay Devgn both deserve a “medal and a trophy,” jokingly calling it a rare moment of agreement between the two as she shared a candid post on social media.

Posting a photo of the couple together, Kajol wrote, “In a rare moment of understanding we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!” The image shows the pair posing against a muted green backdrop, smiling warmly at each other. Ajay Devgn is dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and glasses, sporting his trademark beard, while Kajol appears in a maroon saree with intricate detailing, styled with a sleek ponytail and a statement choker necklace.

The lighthearted post comes shortly after the couple marked Valentine’s Day, when Ajay Devgn shared a special video montage dedicated to Kajol. The reel traced their on-screen journey together, featuring clips from their films across different phases of their careers. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, “Will you be my Valentine?” and captioned it, “His valentine in every era.”

The montage included moments from several of their collaborations, spanning from the mid-1990s to more recent projects, and highlighted their enduring on-screen chemistry.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first fell in love while working together early in their careers and went on to strengthen their relationship through multiple films. After dating for several years, the two married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug, and remain one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring star partnerships, both on and off screen. (Source: IANS)