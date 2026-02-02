‘Made in India’ Products to Face Lower 18% Tariff in U.S. After Trade Deal: PM Modi

NEW DELHI– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “Made in India” products will now face a reduced tariff of 18 percent in the United States following a trade agreement between India and the U.S., announced by President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media, Modi said he had a conversation with Trump and welcomed the announcement, calling it a positive step for bilateral ties.

“Delighted that ‘Made in India’ products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi added that closer cooperation between the two countries would benefit both nations and create new opportunities. “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said, also expressing support for Trump’s leadership on global peace and stability.

He said he looks forward to working closely with Trump to take the India-U.S. partnership to “unprecedented heights.”

Earlier, Trump said the agreement would immediately reduce the U.S. reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 percent to 18 percent, describing it as a major shift in bilateral trade relations tied to energy cooperation and broader geopolitical objectives.

In a separate post, Trump said the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including trade and efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed that Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases from the United States and potentially from Venezuela.

“This will help end the war in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week,” Trump said.

Trump also said the trade deal would take effect immediately and claimed that India would move toward reducing its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero. He added that India had committed to significantly increasing purchases of U.S. goods, including energy, technology, agriculture, and coal, estimating total purchases at more than $500 billion. (Source: IANS)