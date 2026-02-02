Maruti Suzuki India Posts 12% Sales Growth in January, Bookings Rise 25%

NEW DELHI– Maruti Suzuki India reported a strong sales performance in January, registering a 12 percent year-on-year increase as demand remained robust across dealerships and customer bookings surged.

The country’s largest carmaker sold 2.37 lakh vehicles during the month, according to official data. Customer interest also strengthened significantly, with bookings rising nearly 25 percent compared with January 2025.

During a media interaction, company management said Maruti Suzuki currently has pending bookings of around 1.75 lakh units. Of these, about 1.3 lakh bookings fall under the 18 percent GST category and include popular entry-level models such as the Alto, WagonR and Celerio.

Demand conditions remain strong across dealerships, with inventory levels declining to just three days of stock, the company said.

The company’s newest model, the Victoris, has emerged as a major growth driver. Cumulative sales of the model have crossed 50,000 units, while January sales alone stood at 15,240 units.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, said the Victoris is receiving around 600 to 700 bookings daily. He added that the CNG variant is witnessing a longer waiting period due to high demand.

The mid-size SUV segment, typically comprising vehicles priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, continues to see strong buyer interest. The segment includes models such as the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, making it one of the most competitive categories in the Indian auto market.

Maruti Suzuki said its market share in the mid-size SUV segment has risen sharply from 12 percent to 19 percent. The company also noted that average monthly volumes in this segment more than doubled to 21,155 units between October 2025 and January 2026, compared with an earlier average of 10,329 units per month.

Looking ahead, the company announced plans to introduce a new loyalty program for existing customers. The initiative will initially cover three models — the Grand Vitara, Victoris and Invicto — and is expected to offer benefits such as direct price reductions, additional accessories, or a combination of both. (Source: IANS)