Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After Nearly Two Decades

WASHINGTON — Adobe said Friday that longtime Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen plans to step down after nearly two decades leading the company, prompting a search for new leadership at one of the world’s most influential software firms.

The San Jose-based company said Narayen will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed and will then continue as chairman of the board to support the leadership transition.

Adobe’s board has formed a special committee to oversee the search process and will consider both internal and external candidates.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to recognise Shantanu’s contributions as CEO and architect of Adobe’s transformation over the past 18 years, and for positioning Adobe for success in the AI-driven era,” said Frank Calderoni, Adobe’s lead independent director.

“As we take the next step in succession planning, we are focused on selecting the right leader for this next exciting chapter of the company’s growth and are grateful for Shantanu’s continued leadership as CEO to ensure a smooth transition,” Calderoni said.

Narayen informed employees of his decision in a message circulated internally on Thursday.

“I want to share with all of you that I have informed the Board of my decision to transition from my role as CEO of Adobe after over 18 years in the job,” he wrote.

“Over the coming months, I will be working with Frank Calderoni, our lead Director, and the Board of Directors to identify my successor and to ensure a smooth transition.”

Narayen said he will continue to support the company after stepping down as chief executive.

“I will stay on as Chair of the Board to support the next CEO just as John and Chuck did when I took on this role,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Narayen said Adobe has grown dramatically over the past two decades.

“Over this time, we grew from 3K employees to >30K employees, delivered technology that touched billions of people as customers of our products or the digital experiences that our customers create, leading to our revenue growing from <$1B to >$25B,” he said. “I am so incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Narayen also pointed to the company’s future strategy, particularly the growing role of artificial intelligence in creative and digital tools.

“Our mission, Empower Everyone to Create, represents an even larger opportunity in the AI era,” he said.

“The next era of creativity is being written right now — shaped by AI, by new workflows and by entirely new forms of expression.”

Technology leaders across the industry reacted to the announcement. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Narayen in a social media post, writing: “Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere.”

Adobe said Narayen will continue to lead the company while the board conducts the search for a successor.

“I will ensure that I set up Adobe for its next decade of greatness with the right leader and executive team, in partnership with the Board,” Narayen said.

Narayen joined Adobe nearly three decades ago and became CEO in 2007, overseeing a major transformation of the company’s business model and product portfolio.

During his tenure, Adobe shifted from selling packaged software to a subscription-based cloud platform while expanding its products across digital media, creative tools, and customer experience services. Flagship platforms such as Photoshop, Acrobat, and Creative Cloud have become essential tools for creators, businesses, and digital publishers worldwide. (Source: IANS)