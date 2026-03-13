IndiGo to Introduce Fuel Surcharge on Flights Starting March 14

NEW DELHI — IndiGo, India’s largest airline, said Friday it will introduce a fuel surcharge on both domestic and international flight tickets starting March 14 as rising aviation fuel prices push up operating costs.

The airline said the surcharge will range from ₹425 to ₹2,300 depending on the route.

“IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective on March 14, 2026,” the airline said in a statement.

“This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+ per cent increase in fuel prices for the region,” the statement added.

IndiGo said the additional charge will apply to tickets for both domestic and international flights beginning March 14, reflecting the sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

Airlines across India have been facing rising operating expenses as jet fuel prices surge amid ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Earlier, Air India and Air India Express also announced fuel surcharges on flight tickets.

According to the airline group, a fuel surcharge of ₹399 per ticket on domestic flights took effect from March 12. The same surcharge also applies to flights to destinations within South Asia.

For international routes, the surcharge varies depending on the destination. Flights to West Asia will include an additional charge of $10 per ticket, while passengers traveling to Africa will see surcharges ranging from $30 to $90.

Flights to Southeast Asia will carry additional charges between $20 and $60.

Airlines said the surcharge will be implemented gradually across different domestic and international routes as carriers adjust to higher fuel costs triggered by the geopolitical situation in the region. (Source: IANS)