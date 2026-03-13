India, U.S. Continue Negotiations Toward Bilateral Trade Agreement, Ministry Says

NEW DELHI — India and the United States remain engaged in discussions aimed at reaching a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Friday, rejecting media reports that suggested negotiations had been paused.

In a statement, the ministry said there has been no interruption in bilateral engagement and that talks are continuing as both sides work toward strengthening economic cooperation.

“We have noted a media report regarding ongoing trade talks with the US. It is denied that there is any hold off in bilateral engagement. It is reiterated that the two sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the ministry said.

The clarification comes as India and the U.S. expand diplomatic and economic cooperation across several sectors, including trade, defense and supply chain development.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Landau visited India from March 3 to March 6 to participate in the global conference and hold discussions on a range of bilateral issues.

According to the U.S. State Department, the visit focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as defense, critical minerals and counternarcotics, while also advancing efforts to deepen commercial and economic ties between the two countries.

The discussions also sought to expand market access for American companies and support a shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship forum on geopolitics and geo-economics, brought together global leaders, policymakers, industry representatives and strategic experts to discuss key international challenges.

The three-day conference was organized by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs. (Source: IANS)