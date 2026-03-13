Maruti Suzuki Dzire Surpasses 3 Million Sales in India

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said Friday that its popular compact sedan Dzire has crossed 3 million cumulative sales in the Indian market, marking a major milestone for one of the company’s best-selling models.

The automaker said the Dzire was also the highest-selling car in India during the 2025 calendar year and continues to lead the sedan segment with strong customer demand.

First introduced in 2008, the Dzire has evolved through four generations and remains a key product in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio.

The latest fourth-generation model features updated styling, upgraded interiors and enhanced safety features designed to appeal to younger buyers and first-time car owners, the company said.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all 3 million Dzire customers on this incredible milestone,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“The fourth-generation Dzire has reignited the sedan segment with its refined and sophisticated appeal. It finds strong preference among young first-time buyers, who account for nearly 50 per cent of customers,” he said.

Banerjee added that a wide range of comfort and convenience features, along with a five-star safety rating, has helped the model attract evolving consumer preferences.

Over the years, the Dzire has introduced several features in its segment, including dual front airbags, automatic climate control and anti-lock braking systems in earlier generations.

Later versions added automated manual transmission (AGS), dual-tone interiors, LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels and advanced infotainment systems.

The model has also received a five-star safety rating from both the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme and the Global New Car Assessment Programme.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki reported a 12% year-over-year increase in vehicle sales in January, delivering about 237,000 vehicles during the month.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading about 4% lower Friday at ₹12,490 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Source: IANS)