EV Charging Hub Opens at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, Supports 10 Vehicles at Once

NEW DELHI, India — A major electric vehicle charging hub has been launched at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station, marking the largest such facility along the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor operated by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The new installation is designed to boost clean transportation in the Delhi-NCR region and ease access for electric vehicle users. The hub features 10 high-voltage fast chargers with a combined capacity of 480 kW, allowing up to 10 vehicles to be charged simultaneously.

Officials said the advanced charging units can power four-wheeled electric vehicles to about 80 percent in roughly 30 minutes. The station also includes dedicated charging points for heavy commercial electric vehicles, expanding its utility beyond private cars.

To streamline the process, users can access the “Electrify” mobile app to register, reserve charging slots, and monitor charging progress in real time. The platform also supports digital payments, making the experience fully automated and transparent.

The launch comes as the Delhi government accelerates efforts to expand EV infrastructure across the capital. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has recently invited bids to install EV charging facilities at major bus depots, including Kashmiri Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar, as part of a broader push to transition the public bus fleet to electric.

With the addition of the Anand Vihar hub, EV charging services are now available at eight Namo Bharat stations, including Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, and Meerut South. Both fast and standard charging systems have been deployed across these locations.

The NCRTC said the initiative is expected to benefit commuters who drive electric vehicles to transit stations, allowing them to charge while using the rail network. The project also supports broader national goals to reduce pollution and promote sustainable transportation.

The corporation plans to expand similar charging facilities to additional stations in the coming months, further strengthening the region’s clean mobility infrastructure. (Source: IANS)