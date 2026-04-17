Global Tech Layoffs Reach 80,000 in Q1, Could Exceed 300,000 in 2026

NEW DELHI — Global layoffs in the technology sector are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs cut in the first quarter and total losses projected to surpass 300,000 by the end of the year, according to a new report.

The analysis by TradingPlatforms said the latest wave of job cuts builds on a broader post-pandemic correction, noting that more than one million tech jobs have been lost worldwide since 2021 as companies adjust hiring after rapid expansion during the COVID-era boom.

Artificial intelligence and automation are emerging as key drivers behind the restructuring, with nearly half of layoffs in 2026 linked to AI-related changes.

The United States has been the hardest-hit market, accounting for about 77 percent of global layoffs so far this year, with more than 61,000 job cuts across 62 companies.

Among major companies, Oracle reported the largest number of layoffs, cutting more than 25,000 roles as part of a restructuring tied to its push into AI infrastructure. Amazon followed with roughly 16,000 job cuts as it works to streamline operations and improve efficiency, while Meta eliminated around 2,400 positions.

Outside the United States, layoffs have been more dispersed. Australia recorded about 4,450 job cuts, while in Europe, countries including Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands saw reductions linked to pressures in semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications, and IT services.

In Asia, India reported more than 2,000 layoffs, followed by Israel and Singapore, with cuts spanning AI startups, e-commerce platforms, and cybersecurity firms.

By sector, cloud computing and software-as-a-service companies accounted for the largest share of layoffs at around 28,000, followed by e-commerce firms with nearly 19,000 job cuts.

The report said companies are increasingly restructuring to prioritize AI investments, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, even as many continue to report strong financial performance.

“AI is no longer just a future investment but a current driver of organisational restructuring and workforce decisions,” the report said.

However, the analysis suggested many layoffs are preemptive cost-cutting measures aimed at funding AI infrastructure, rather than a direct result of automation replacing jobs at scale. (Source: IANS)