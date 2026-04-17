Hyundai Motor Group Marks 30 Years in India, Expands Community Programs

NEW DELHI — Hyundai Motor Group on Friday marked 30 years of operations in India, announcing an expansion of its community initiatives across healthcare, education, environment, and cultural programs.

The group said it plans to scale up activities led by its seven affiliated companies, along with its “Happy Move” program, to deepen private-sector engagement between India and South Korea.

Among its environmental efforts, Hyundai Mobis is undertaking pond and lake restoration projects in water-scarce regions of Tamil Nadu to improve water storage capacity. Hyundai Motor’s “Ecogram” initiative has also established local recycling facilities that convert food waste into biogas for power generation.

Through its global “IONIQ Forest” program, Hyundai Motor has planted 1.1 million trees and developed parks in cities including Pune, Sriperumbudur, and Gurugram since 2021.

In healthcare, the group is expanding its “Sparsh Sanjeevani” initiative to deliver telemedicine and mobile medical services to more communities. It is also integrating its “Hyundai Hope for Cancer” campaign with the global “Hyundai Hope on Wheels” initiative, alongside the establishment of the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics at IIT Madras to support research.

Hyundai Glovis has contributed to improving healthcare access by donating medical equipment such as pulse oximeters, thermal scanners, and wheelchairs to a government hospital in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai.

The group’s foundation continues to support subsidized treatment for vulnerable populations and training programs for healthcare professionals.

In the education sector, Hyundai and its affiliates are investing in youth development. Kia Corporation is building design studios and educational facilities at technical schools, while Hyundai Mobis is setting up engineering labs for hands-on training and constructing kindergartens in rural areas.

Hyundai Motor Group also said it is strengthening cultural ties between India and South Korea through expanded exchanges in arts, culture, and sports.

The company’s latest initiatives reflect a broader effort to deepen its long-term presence in India while contributing to community development alongside its business operations. (Source: IANS)