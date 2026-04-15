India at Forefront of AI-Driven Governance Push, Vice President Says

NEW DELHI, India — Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said artificial intelligence is transforming how governments serve citizens, calling it a key enabler in building an inclusive, efficient, and future-ready India.

Speaking at the 5th Dr. Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture on “AI for Good Governance,” held during the 72nd Founders’ Day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the vice president described AI as giving governments “a new superpower.”

He said India is at the forefront of leveraging AI to strengthen the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” adding that the technology is making governance faster, smarter, and more transparent.

AI enables “precise, dignified delivery of services to the last person in the queue,” he said, noting that it also supports targeted welfare distribution, reduces leakages, and bridges the gap between policy and people through data-driven decision-making.

Radhakrishnan said AI-powered platforms are helping overcome language barriers in a diverse country like India, highlighting that parliamentary documents are now available in multiple Indian languages through AI-based systems. He also pointed to the national language platform BHASHINI as a major step toward inclusive governance and linguistic empowerment.

He outlined the growing role of AI across sectors, particularly in healthcare, where it is being used for tuberculosis screening, portable AI-enabled X-ray devices, and telemedicine services such as eSanjeevani, helping expand access to care regardless of distance.

Similar transformations are taking place in agriculture, small businesses, cybersecurity, the judiciary, and administrative systems, he said, emphasizing that AI is now influencing nearly every sector of governance. (Source: IANS)