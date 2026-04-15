Tata Motors Rolls Out 1 Millionth Commercial Vehicle From Lucknow Plant

NEW DELHI, India — Tata Motors Ltd. on Wednesday announced the rollout of its one millionth commercial vehicle from its Lucknow manufacturing facility, marking more than three decades of operations in Uttar Pradesh.

The milestone also reflects 35 years of the company’s presence in the state, according to a company statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the achievement underscores the state’s industrial potential.

“The rollout of 1 million trucks and buses from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility is a moment of pride for the entire state. It is a recognition of the state’s capabilities and immense potential, as well as of its talented people,” he said.

“Our vision is to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy, with industry and entrepreneurs playing a pivotal role in this journey. The state offers a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, supported by a vast consumer market, a young, skilled workforce, and seamless connectivity,” he added.

Adityanath said Tata Motors’ success in the state reflects the strength of its industrial ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to responsible growth, job creation, skill development, and sustainable economic progress.

The milestone vehicle was a zero-emission electric bus, highlighting both the state government’s and the company’s focus on green mobility. The effort aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s net-zero emissions target by 2070 and Tata Motors’ own goal of achieving net-zero by 2045.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the milestone demonstrates the strength of the company’s long-standing partnership with Uttar Pradesh.

“Over more than three decades, this collaboration has demonstrated how industry, government and communities can come together to drive industrial excellence, create livelihoods and build capabilities at scale,” he said.

“As India’s commercial vehicle industry is undergoing rapid transformation towards cleaner, smarter and more efficient mobility solutions, this milestone underscores Tata Motors’ leadership in shaping the future of mobility,” he added.

The Lucknow facility, established in 1992 and spanning about 600 acres, has an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 vehicles and supports over 8,000 jobs.

The plant also focuses on workforce development through training programs and operates as a water-positive facility powered entirely by renewable energy, the company said.

It manufactures a wide range of cargo and passenger commercial vehicles across multiple powertrains, including next-generation electric buses and trucks, as well as fuel cell electric vehicles. (Source: IANS)