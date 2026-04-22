India to Enforce New Online Gaming Regulations From May 1

NEW DELHI — India will implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for its rapidly expanding online gaming sector beginning May 1, aiming to strengthen user protection while fostering growth in digital innovation.

The rules, issued under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, are designed to curb financial and psychological risks associated with gaming, particularly for children and vulnerable users, while positioning the country as a global hub for gaming and digital creativity.

Framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 outline how the law—passed by Parliament in August 2025—will be enforced. The government said the rules were finalized after extensive consultations across ministries and legal review, reflecting an effort to bring clarity and stability to a fast-growing industry facing increasing scrutiny over addictive and money-based gaming platforms.

A central feature of the framework is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator tasked with overseeing classification, compliance, grievance redressal, and enforcement.

Based in New Delhi and operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the authority will include representatives from several ministries, including Home Affairs, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Law and Justice. It will maintain a central registry of online money games, issue regulatory directives, and work with financial institutions and law enforcement to curb illegal transactions tied to prohibited platforms.

The rules also establish a formal system to classify games as online money games, permissible social games, or e-sports. Classification may be initiated by the authority, requested by service providers, or directed by the government.

Officials said decisions will be based on objective criteria such as whether a game involves monetary stakes, offers potential winnings, generates revenue through gaming activity, or allows in-game rewards to be converted into real-world value. Determinations are expected to be completed within 90 days to provide timely clarity for developers and operators.

The framework introduces a conditional registration system, requiring approval only for categories identified by the government as higher risk—based on factors such as user vulnerability, scale, and financial exposure—as well as for all titles seeking recognition as e-sports.

Registered games will receive a digital certificate valid for up to 10 years. However, online money games will not qualify as e-sports under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The government said the new rules aim to balance innovation with safeguards, as India’s online gaming sector continues to grow in scale and influence. (Source: IANS)