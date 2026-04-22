Pichai Congratulates Cook, Signals Continued Collaboration as Apple Prepares Leadership Transition

NEW DELHI — Google CEO Sundar Pichai has congratulated Apple’s Tim Cook on his tenure leading the company and wished him well as he prepares to take on a new role as executive chairman.

In a post on X, Pichai praised Cook’s leadership and expressed optimism about working with Apple’s incoming chief executive.

“Congrats on an incredible run, always respected your deep commitment to Apple’s mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!” Pichai wrote.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, also addressed the transition, thanking customers and stakeholders for their support during his time as CEO.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the centre of our work,” Cook said in a post on X.

“This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do!,” he added.

Apple has named John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, as its next CEO. The transition is set to take effect on September 1, 2026, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman.

Industry observers say Cook played a significant role in expanding Apple’s global footprint, particularly in India, where the company has increased manufacturing, strengthened its retail presence, and deepened engagement with developers and consumers.

They note that Ternus is expected to build on that momentum, with his engineering-focused leadership likely to resonate with younger consumers in the country.

Cook has described his time leading Apple as “the greatest privilege” of his life. During his tenure, the company’s market capitalization grew from about $350 billion to nearly $4 trillion, while annual revenue climbed to more than $416 billion.

He had previously dismissed reports suggesting he would step down, calling them “a rumour.”

“No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around,” Cook said when asked about the speculation.

In U.S. trading on Tuesday, Apple shares closed at $266.17, down 2.52 percent on the Nasdaq. The stock was also down about 1.5 percent compared with its April 17 close of $270.23. (Source: IANS)