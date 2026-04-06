India, U.K. Partner to Advance EV Charging Technology for Commercial Fleets

NEW DELHI — India and the United Kingdom are expanding collaboration on electric vehicle technology, with a new joint research and development initiative aimed at accelerating advanced, industry-focused charging solutions, officials said Monday.

The Technology Development Board, part of India’s government, has signed an agreement with Scharge Private Limited to develop a next-generation EV charging system tailored for commercial fleets and depot operations under the India–U.K. Collaborative R&D Programme.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary at the Technology Development Board, said the partnership is expected to play a key role in advancing industrial sustainability and supporting the rapid adoption of electric mobility in India.

The project will focus on developing an EV charger charge controller integrated with a patented automated cable management system from U.K.-based Albright Product Design Limited. Officials said the combined technology is designed to improve efficiency, safety, and ease of use in high-demand charging environments.

A central feature of the system is a motorized overhead cable management mechanism aimed at fleet applications. The design is intended to reduce manual handling, limit wear and tear on charging cables, and improve overall operational workflow in depot settings.

The solution is compatible with existing AC Type-2 chargers and is expected to shorten charging turnaround times while maintaining organized and safe infrastructure.

Officials said the technology addresses key challenges in EV charging operations, including cable management, equipment protection, and workflow optimization. It is also expected to improve safety by reducing risks linked to cable damage, vandalism, and operational hazards.

Scharge, an Indian EV technology company focused on power electronics and smart charging systems, said the project will help strengthen domestic capabilities in EV infrastructure while supporting scalable and sustainable growth in the electric mobility sector. (Source: IANS)