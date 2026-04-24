Meta, Microsoft Plan Job Cuts as AI Spending Drives Restructuring

NEW DELHI — Tech giants Meta Platforms and Microsoft are preparing to cut thousands of jobs and streamline operations as they ramp up spending on artificial intelligence, according to multiple reports.

Meta is expected to reduce about 10 percent of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 jobs, beginning May 20, based on an internal memo to employees. The company also plans to leave around 6,000 open positions unfilled as part of a broader restructuring effort.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has offered voluntary buyouts to a portion of its U.S. workforce. Reports indicate about 7 percent of eligible employees could participate, potentially affecting roughly 8,750 workers based on current staffing levels.

The moves come as both companies increase investments in AI infrastructure, including data centers and related technologies.

Microsoft has been expanding its global data center footprint, with recent AI-focused investments in markets such as Japan and Australia. Meta has also projected record capital spending this year and has signed multiple multibillion-dollar agreements with AI partners in recent months.

Both companies have already carried out several rounds of layoffs over the past two years as they adjust cost structures to support growing AI investments.

Meta’s internal memo, attributed to Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, framed the cuts as part of an effort to improve efficiency while balancing investment priorities.

“We are doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we are making,” she said.

At Microsoft, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman told employees the company is moving quickly to adapt to shifting priorities.

“To sustain this pace, we have to stay focused on doing great work, trusting and empowering our managers and simplifying to support everyone,” she said.

Both Meta and Microsoft are scheduled to report quarterly earnings later this month.

Separately, KPMG is also reducing its U.S. audit partner ranks by about 10 percent as part of a longer-term effort to encourage voluntary early retirements, according to reports. (Source: IANS)