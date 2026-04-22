Tesla Launches Six-Seater Model Y L in India, Priced at Rs 61.99 Lakh

NEW DELHI — Tesla has introduced a new six-seater version of its Model Y in India, expanding its lineup with a premium electric SUV aimed at families seeking more space and comfort.

The Model Y L was unveiled Wednesday at the company’s Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, with online bookings opening immediately. Tesla said the vehicle will be available for public viewing starting April 23 at its experience centers in major locations, including Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, Delhi’s Aerocity, and Gurugram.

Deliveries are expected to begin in June 2026 across the country.

The Model Y L is positioned as a family-focused electric SUV with a claimed driving range of up to 681 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds.

The vehicle features a three-row, six-seat layout designed to maximize cabin space and flexibility. Second-row captain’s seats include powered armrests, ventilation, heating, and one-touch folding, while the third row offers power recline, climate vents, and fold functionality.

Tesla has also emphasized ride comfort, equipping the SUV with acoustic glass, an upgraded suspension system, and adaptive damping technology to improve handling and reduce road vibrations.

Inside, the Model Y L comes with an 18-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, along with connected features such as live traffic visualization, satellite-view maps, real-time camera access, and streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Netflix.

The vehicle is priced starting at Rs 61.99 lakh, with financing options beginning at Rs 49,000 per month.

The launch marks another step in Tesla’s push into the Indian market, where the company is continuing to build out its charging and service infrastructure.

Tesla currently operates five Supercharger stations in India, with a total of 20 Superchargers and 14 Wall Connectors. It plans to add seven more Supercharger stations along key highway routes connecting major cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The company continues to rely on its direct-to-customer model in India, offering over-the-air software updates and remote diagnostics to reduce maintenance needs. (Source: IANS)