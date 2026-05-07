Apple to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Renewable Energy Projects in India

NEW DELHI — Apple will invest Rs 100 crore to support renewable energy infrastructure in India as part of its broader sustainability and carbon neutrality goals.

The U.S. technology company said the investment will be made in partnership with CleanMax, one of India’s major renewable energy developers. The effort is expected to support more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity across the country.

Apple said the planned capacity would be enough to power nearly 150,000 Indian households annually and could be expanded in future years.

The initiative is intended to strengthen renewable energy use across Apple’s supply chain operations in India and support the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral across its full footprint by 2030.

“At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation across the company and around the world,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of environment and supply chain innovation.

“We are proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources,” Chandler said.

Apple previously partnered with CleanMax on rooftop solar projects to power its offices and retail stores in India with 100 percent renewable energy.

The company also announced new partnerships in India aimed at reducing plastic pollution and supporting green entrepreneurship.

Apple said it is working with WWF-India on recycling and waste management initiatives designed to improve material recovery and reduce plastic leakage into ecosystems.

The iPhone maker is also partnering with Acumen to provide grants and mentorship to early-stage green enterprises focused on areas such as waste management, regenerative agriculture and circular economy solutions. (Source: IANS)