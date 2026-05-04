Government Launches 15,000 AI Skill Scholarships for Creative Sector

NEW DELHI — The Indian government has launched a national artificial intelligence skilling initiative that will offer 15,000 scholarships to emerging talent in media, entertainment, animation, gaming and digital storytelling.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is launching the program in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies. The initiative was developed in partnership with Google and YouTube, and enrollment is now open for interested candidates.

The program will feature a two-phase curriculum combining online foundation training with hybrid specialization. The goal is to equip participants with practical, industry-relevant AI skills for use across creative fields.

The foundation phase will provide scholarships for Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud’s generative AI learning paths. The training includes about 33 hours of online coursework covering generative AI fundamentals, prompting techniques and responsible AI practices.

“Interested candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and acquire AI skills that will enhance their careers in creative fields,” the ministry said.

Participants who complete the foundation stage will move on to a hybrid specialization phase focused on practical application. That phase will include project-based learning in storytelling, creative production and the use of advanced AI tools.

The curriculum, co-developed by the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies and YouTube, will also include platform best practices intended to help creators improve content reach and engagement. Learners will receive guided exposure to relevant tools and platforms.

Officials said the initiative is intended to build AI literacy at scale while preparing creative professionals to apply the technology in real-world production and distribution settings.

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, said the program addresses a clear national need by preparing creative professionals for the practical use of AI across content creation, production and distribution. (Source: IANS)