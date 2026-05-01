Hyundai Motor India, Kia India Report Record April Sales

NEW DELHI — Hyundai Motor India and Kia India reported record April sales, as strong consumer demand helped both automakers open the new financial year on a solid note.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said Friday that domestic sales rose 17% year over year to 51,902 units in April, the company’s highest April total since it began operations. The automaker also reported monthly export sales of 13,708 units.

The company credited recent product updates and sustained demand for helping drive the strong start to FY27.

“We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026,” said Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai said the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the Venue and Venue N Line underscored its focus on safety and helped the model achieve its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units.

“As we move ahead, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready innovation, benchmark safety and a delightful ownership experience for customers across India,” Garg said.

Kia India also posted its best-ever April sales since inception, with wholesale volumes rising 16% year over year to 27,286 units, compared with 23,623 units in April 2025.

For the year to date, Kia India sold 111,611 units, up 13% from 99,199 units in the same period last year.

“Our highest-ever April performance builds on the steady growth we have seen over the past several months. This momentum is being led by the new Kia Seltos, with Sonet and Carens along with Clavis continuing to strengthen our presence across key segments through ongoing enhancements,” said Atul Sood, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Kia India. (Source: IANS)