Akasa Air to Launch Daily Noida Flights to Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI — Akasa Air said Monday it will launch daily direct flights connecting Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai beginning June 16, 2026.

The low-cost carrier said bookings are open through its website, Android and iOS apps and several online travel agencies.

Akasa said Noida International Airport, one of India’s newest greenfield airports, is expected to help ease pressure on Delhi NCR airspace, improve regional connectivity and support economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh and the wider National Capital Region.

“As India’s aviation market expands, capacity creation at the right infrastructure nodes will be key to sustaining growth. With its modern infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, and long-term capacity potential, Noida International Airport will transform access to NCR,” Anand Srinivasan, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, said in a statement.

Srinivasan said the Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai routes are supported by strong passenger demand and the potential for onward connections.

Akasa said it plans to gradually expand its network from Noida International Airport, adding more domestic and international connectivity over time.

The airline also plans to operate a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the airport. The MRO facility will support aircraft maintenance operations and is intended to improve operational efficiency and safety, the company said.

The Bengaluru-to-Noida flight will depart at 4:25 p.m. and arrive at 7:15 p.m. The Noida-to-Bengaluru flight will leave at 7:55 p.m. and arrive at 11 p.m.

The Navi Mumbai-to-Noida flight will depart at 7:25 a.m. and arrive at 9:35 a.m. The Noida-to-Navi Mumbai flight will leave at 10:15 a.m. and arrive at 12:30 p.m. (Source: IANS)