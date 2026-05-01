Tata Motors Overtakes Mahindra in April Passenger Vehicle Sales

NEW DELHI — Tata Motors moved ahead of Mahindra & Mahindra in India’s passenger vehicle market in April 2026, as the country’s auto sector opened FY27 on a strong note.

Tata Motors reported a 31.1% year-over-year increase in passenger vehicle sales to 59,701 units for the month. Domestic sales drove most of the growth, rising 30.5% to nearly 59,000 units, while exports more than doubled from a smaller base.

The company’s electric vehicle business remained a major growth driver, with EV sales jumping 72.1% to 9,150 units. The performance reflected rising consumer demand for safer, tech-equipped vehicles and broader acceptance of electric mobility.

Tata Motors has continued to benefit from its early lead in India’s EV market, supported by a wider product lineup and improving charging infrastructure.

The automaker also posted gains in commercial vehicles, with total sales rising 28% to 34,833 units. Growth was broad-based, led by a 40.2% increase in small commercial vehicles and pickups. Demand for heavy trucks and passenger carriers also remained steady, signaling continued strength in logistics and broader economic activity.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total vehicle sales of 94,627 units in April, up 14% from a year earlier. Its domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8%, reflecting continued demand for its SUV portfolio, though growth trailed Tata Motors’ sharper increase.

Mahindra’s tractor business was a standout, with sales rising 21% to 48,411 units. Tractor exports also grew 30%.

“The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56,331 units, a growth of 8 per cent and total vehicle sales of 94,627 units, a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra’s Automotive Division. (Source: IANS)