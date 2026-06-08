DGCA Probes Damage to Air India Aircraft at Delhi Airport

New Delhi — The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation after three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi airport were damaged during adverse weather conditions, the regulator said Monday.

The civil aviation regulator said the aircraft have been grounded for inspection and maintenance.

“On 7th June 2026, three Air India A320 aircraft parked at the Delhi Airport Terminal II were damaged by ground equipment and foreign object debris during adverse weather conditions around 16:30 IST,” the DGCA said in a statement.

According to the regulator, strong winds caused two pieces of ground equipment positioned at adjacent stands and nearby areas to move from their locations and strike two aircraft, causing damage at different points. A third aircraft sustained damage to its right-hand sliding window after being hit by foreign object debris.

Delhi International Airport Ltd. said the incident occurred Sunday at Terminal 2 after strong winds and heavy rainfall caused ground handling equipment near parked aircraft to shift and collide with three Air India narrow-body planes.

All three aircraft were withdrawn from service for detailed inspections and repairs after the incident.

DIAL said the displaced equipment belonged to Air India Engineering Services and IndiGo’s ground handling operations.

Airport officials said weather conditions deteriorated rapidly and unexpectedly, and neither the airport operator nor the airlines had received any advance warning from Air Traffic Control about the sudden weather change.

Reports said an aircraft belonging to another operator was also affected by the severe weather conditions.

Two of the three affected Air India aircraft are expected to return to operations soon, while repairs on the third aircraft may take longer.

The incident comes amid growing operational challenges linked to sudden weather disruptions, particularly during periods of intense rain and strong winds.

Delhi-NCR has seen a sudden change in weather, with rainfall lashing several parts of the region. Visuals from areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport showed rain sweeping across multiple localities near the airport.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour, on June 11 and 12. (Source: IANS)