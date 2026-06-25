Nivi, MSD Partner to Expand Cervical Cancer Prevention in Asia

BOSTON — Digital health company Nivi has entered a global collaboration with pharmaceutical company MSD to expand education about HPV-related diseases and cervical cancer prevention in India, Indonesia and Thailand.

Nivi, a participant in TiE Boston’s ScaleUp accelerator in 2022, will use its conversational artificial intelligence platform to provide localized information about HPV risks, vaccination and cervical cancer screening.

The platform allows users to complete personalized risk assessments, ask health questions in local languages and connect with nearby vaccination and screening services through WhatsApp and other mobile messaging channels. Nivi said the technology has provided personalized healthcare guidance to more than 2.5 million users and achieved engagement rates of up to 90 percent in some programs.

“Our participation in the ScaleUp accelerator came at a pivotal moment when we were sharpening our commercial model,” said Siddhartha Goyal, founder and CEO of Nivi. “The cohort helped inform our thinking, and lessons from mentors such as Kent Summers still come up today when discussing our sales pipeline and growth strategy.”

Under the collaboration, MSD will use Nivi’s platform to address gaps in public knowledge about HPV and cervical cancer prevention. The initiative supports broader efforts to increase vaccination and screening in markets where access to reliable healthcare information remains limited.

Nivi said the partnership could also provide a model for combining pharmaceutical expertise with AI-powered consumer engagement across other therapeutic areas and markets.

The initial deployment began in September 2025 and is focused on India, Indonesia and Thailand. The companies may expand the program to additional markets based on its outcomes and impact.