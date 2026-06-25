India, U.S. Discuss Expanded Cooperation in Semiconductors, AI and Critical Minerals

New Delhi — India and the United States discussed expanding technological cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, trusted supply chains and critical minerals during a high-level meeting in Washington.

S. Krishnan, secretary of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, met U.S. Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg to explore opportunities for closer collaboration in strategically important technology sectors, the Indian Embassy in Washington said Thursday.

“MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan met with US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg to deepen bilateral technological cooperation,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The officials discussed efforts to build more diversified and trusted supply chains, with a particular focus on semiconductor production and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

“They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption and securing access to critical minerals,” the post further said.

The two sides also considered ways to strengthen access to critical minerals, which are essential for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and other strategic industries.

The meeting comes as India and the United States seek to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies while reducing dependence on vulnerable supply chains in strategically important sectors.

Earlier this month, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a global shortage of nearly 1 million semiconductor professionals could create a major opportunity for India to become an important source of skilled workers.

Vaishnaw said the global semiconductor industry is valued at about $800 billion and is expected to surpass $1 trillion within a year.

“By 2032, around one million jobs are expected to emerge in the semiconductor sector globally. At the same time, the industry is facing a shortage of nearly one million skilled professionals,” Vaishnaw had said. (Source: IANS)