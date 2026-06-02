Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Meets SK Chairman to Discuss AI Memory Cooperation

SEOUL — Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in Taipei to discuss future cooperation in artificial intelligence memory technology, according to SK Group.

The meeting took place as both executives were in Taiwan’s capital for Computex, one of Asia’s largest technology trade shows. SK Group disclosed the meeting in a post on Facebook.

“With SK hynix reaching a market capitalisation of US$1 trillion, the executives of both companies met to share the significance of the milestone,” the post said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

SK Group said the meeting also gave the companies an opportunity to review their joint achievements in AI memory and reaffirm their commitment to advancing AI infrastructure.

Huang earlier identified robotics as a potential area for investment in South Korea ahead of a planned visit to the country later this week.

Industry sources said Huang is expected to arrive in Seoul on Thursday night and hold a series of meetings Friday with leaders of major South Korean conglomerates.

Those expected to attend include Chey, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Lee Hae-jin, founder and chairman of Naver’s board. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is also considering joining the discussions, according to the sources.

Kim Taek-jin, CEO of South Korean gaming company NC Corp., is also expected to meet with Huang on Sunday.

A closed-door meeting with local robotics and AI startups is reportedly planned for next Monday in Seoul. The startups are expected to include Upstage, which is competing in a government-led initiative to develop a homegrown AI foundation model.

Business observers said Huang’s upcoming talks could expand beyond AI semiconductors to include robotics and physical AI, a field focused on integrating artificial intelligence with real-world machines and systems.

Huang’s previous visit to South Korea in October, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, drew attention after he joined Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chung for a late-night meal of Korean fried chicken and beer, commonly known as “chimaek.”

Public interest in Huang’s latest visit is already building in South Korea. Industry watchers said an individual using the name “Jun” created an online map tracking possible movements by Huang and related news reports about his expected itinerary. (Source: IANS)