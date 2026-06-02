Uber Invests in ONDC to Expand Digital Mobility and Logistics Network in India

NEW DELHI — Uber said Tuesday it has made a strategic investment in the Open Network for Digital Commerce, strengthening its commitment to India’s digital public infrastructure ecosystem.

The ride-hailing company said the investment is among the earliest by a global technology company in India’s open digital commerce network and builds on Uber’s existing partnership with ONDC.

Uber said the expanded collaboration will focus on increasing access to multimodal transportation, including public transit integrations, while also strengthening logistics services for businesses and independent earners operating on the network.

The company said the investment reflects its long-term strategy of developing mobility and logistics services through open and interoperable digital networks.

Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said India has become a global leader in building inclusive and scalable digital public infrastructure.

“Our ongoing partnership with ONDC and now this investment puts us at the heart of that innovation journey. By investing in this network, we’re helping more people move, more businesses grow, and more earners thrive by harnessing the power of the ONDC network,” Singh said.

Adil Zainulbhai, independent director at ONDC, said Uber’s investment reflects growing confidence in India’s digital commerce infrastructure and its potential to create a more level playing field for businesses.

“Uber’s investment is a strong endorsement of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and its potential to drive innovation, efficiency and inclusive growth,” he said.

Uber said metro ticketing services through its platform are now live across five cities, with more than 10 million metro rides booked through the ONDC network.

The company said the investment represents a long-term bet on open networks as a foundation for the future of mobility and logistics services in India. (Source: IANS)