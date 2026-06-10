Starlink Denies India Approval Freeze, Says Talks With Government Remain Active

New Delhi — Elon Musk-led Starlink has denied a report that India has frozen approvals for its satellite internet services, saying it remains in active discussions with the government and continues to receive encouraging feedback on its plans for the country.

Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink business operations, said the company remains committed to launching services in India and has complied with all regulatory and security requirements.

The clarification came after a Bloomberg report claimed that India had effectively put approvals for Starlink’s commercial operations on hold over concerns linked to the use of its satellite terminals in the Iran conflict.

“Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources,” Dreyer said in a post on X.

She said the company has worked with the government through all required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner.

According to Dreyer, Starlink has also developed a customized deployment model for India to align with the country’s sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements.

“We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink’s capabilities and its potential to advance India’s connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions,” she said.

Dreyer added that Starlink remains fully committed to India and is working with the government to bring its services to the country soon.

Starlink has already received a license to provide satellite-based broadband services in India, though final clearances to begin commercial operations are still awaited.

The development comes at a critical time for SpaceX, which is reportedly preparing what could become the largest initial public offering in history. The proposed Nasdaq listing could value the company at about $1.75 trillion. (Source: IANS)