Adani Enterprises Posts Record Quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 Crore

Ahmedabad–Adani Enterprises Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, driven by growth across its infrastructure and emerging businesses.

EBITDA increased 49 percent from a year earlier to Rs 5,642 crore, while total income rose 50 percent to Rs 33,546 crore, the company said Wednesday.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,295 crore, excluding a Rs 2,644 crore settlement with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The company’s airport business recorded a 49 percent increase in EBITDA to Rs 1,633 crore. Its copper business contributed Rs 749 crore in EBITDA as production capacity increased.

“Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Adani said the start of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, the beginning of toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, increased solar module capacity and a new hyperscale data center order marked important milestones for the company.

“The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities,” Adani said. “As India’s infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders.”

Adani New Industries commissioned a new solar module production line with annual capacity of 1.7 gigawatts during the quarter. Navi Mumbai International Airport began international operations July 15, while toll collections on the Ganga Expressway started May 15.

The company said its investments in infrastructure platforms are entering a phase in which higher asset utilization and improved operational efficiency are expected to generate stronger financial returns for shareholders. (Source: IANS)