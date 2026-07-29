Adani Ports First-Quarter Net Profit Rises 10 Percent to Rs 3,650 Crore

Ahmedabad–Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited reported a 10 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,650 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, supported by growth across its domestic ports, international ports, marine and logistics businesses.

Consolidated revenue rose 19 percent to Rs 10,821 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 9,126 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 19 percent to Rs 6,541 crore from Rs 5,495 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The international ports business was a major growth driver, with revenue climbing 80 percent to Rs 1,747 crore. EBITDA from the segment more than tripled, rising 256 percent to Rs 730 crore.

The company attributed the gains to strong operations in Australia and Colombo and said the performance reflected the growing maturity of its overseas portfolio.

“Our Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

“Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ’s earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability,” Gupta added.

Revenue from the domestic ports business rose 12 percent, supported by higher cargo volumes, an improved cargo mix and better realizations. The segment recorded an EBITDA margin of 74 percent.

The marine business also expanded significantly, with revenue increasing 67 percent to Rs 901 crore. Growth was driven by the addition of offshore vessels and the expansion of APSEZ’s European subsea operations. (Source: IANS)