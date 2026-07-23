Uber Cuts 10 Percent of Customer Service Staff in AI-Driven Restructuring

New Delhi–Uber Technologies has cut nearly 10 percent of its customer service workforce as the ride-hailing company restructures operations around artificial intelligence and a leaner organizational model, according to multiple reports.

The layoffs affect employees in Uber’s community operations division, which is responsible for customer support.

The company is also reportedly requiring remote employees in the division to relocate to designated office hubs as part of a broader return-to-office strategy.

The restructuring comes as Uber seeks to simplify internal processes and expand the use of AI across its operations.

In an internal communication cited by the reports, the company said its existing organizational structure had become fragmented, limiting its ability to fully use next-generation AI technologies.

The cuts mark the first time Uber has directly linked workforce reductions to its AI strategy.

The move follows another round of layoffs in June, when Uber eliminated about 23 percent of positions in its people division. Those cuts affected less than 1 percent of the company’s global workforce of about 34,000 employees.

Uber previously said broader use of AI would likely slow its hiring pace.

The company continues to advertise more than 500 open positions, including engineering roles connected to its autonomous mobility and robotaxi programs.

The latest layoffs come amid widespread job cuts across the global technology industry.

More than 100,000 technology jobs were eliminated during the first five months of 2026, including nearly 28,900 in May, according to a recent report. Layoffs.fyi data showed that 116,739 technology workers had lost their jobs globally.

Uber, Meta, Cloudflare, Intuit, PayPal, Cisco, Quora and Coinbase are among the technology companies that have announced workforce reductions as they seek to lower costs, reorganize operations and expand their use of AI. (Source: IANS)