Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG E 53 Hybrid in India at Rs 1.45 Crore

New Delhi–Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+, introducing the first electrified AMG E-Class sedan in the country as the luxury automaker expands its plug-in hybrid lineup.

The Performance Edition is priced at Rs 1.45 crore, while the Racing Edition costs Rs 1.48 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The new model combines AMG performance with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as Mercedes-Benz pursues what it describes as a powertrain-agnostic strategy. The company continues to offer internal combustion, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said the E-Class remains one of the longest-running nameplates in the Indian auto market and that the new AMG model brings together performance, everyday usability and electric efficiency.

“The E-Class has been the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive industry and the AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ underlines performance, practical usability and electric efficiency, making the E-Class portfolio truly unmatched,” Iyer said.

“This performance sedan combines genuine AMG performance with plug-in hybrid’s efficiency, balancing an AMG customers need of racetrack performance with practicality of daily usage, perfectly,” he added.

The AMG E 53 Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder gasoline engine producing 449 horsepower. It is paired with a 120-kilowatt electric motor integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission.

The hybrid system delivers a combined output of 585 horsepower and 750 newton-meters of torque. Output increases to 612 horsepower when the RACE START function is activated.

Mercedes-Benz said the sedan can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds.

Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kilometers per hour, though that can be increased to 280 kilometers per hour with the optional AMG Driver’s Package. (Source: IANS)