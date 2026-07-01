Hyundai Motor’s June Global Sales Fall 5.9 Percent

Seoul — Hyundai Motor’s global sales declined 5.9 percent in June from a year earlier as demand weakened in South Korea and overseas markets.

South Korea’s largest automaker sold 338,313 vehicles worldwide during the month, according to Yonhap news agency.

Overseas sales fell 5.8 percent to 280,081 vehicles, while domestic sales declined 6.2 percent to 58,232 units.

Hyundai sold 1.96 million vehicles globally during the first half of the year, down 4.9 percent from the same period last year.

The company expects sales to recover gradually, supported by the facelifted Grandeur flagship sedan launched in June and the planned release of a redesigned Avante compact sedan during the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Kia reported a 9.5 percent increase in global sales to 295,720 vehicles in June, driven by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles.

The Sportage was Kia’s best-selling model, with 54,058 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 35,007 units and the K4 compact sedan with 22,373 units.

Kia’s overseas sales rose 7.6 percent to 240,259 vehicles, while domestic sales jumped 18.6 percent to 54,508 units.

The automaker sold a record 1.63 million vehicles worldwide during the first half of the year, its highest first-half total.

Renault Korea Motors reported a sharp decline in June sales amid weak domestic and overseas demand.

The South Korean unit of France’s Renault sold 4,651 vehicles during the month, down 45.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the company.

Renault Korea said domestic sales declined 32.2 percent to 3,400 vehicles. The company also reported overseas sales of 4,651 units, down 45.7 percent, although that figure did not align with its stated global total.

First-half sales fell 29 percent to 33,384 vehicles. Domestic sales declined 24.5 percent to 21,187 units, while exports dropped 35.7 percent to 12,197 vehicles. (Source: IANS)