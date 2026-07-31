IBM, Sarvam Partner to Advance Sovereign AI Adoption in India

New Delhi– IBM and Indian artificial intelligence startup Sarvam have formed a partnership to accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI technologies across India’s government agencies, public sector organizations and regulated industries.

The companies will jointly demonstrate and test AI applications for citizen services, grievance resolution, document processing and administrative workflows, according to a statement released Friday.

The collaboration will combine IBM Sovereign Core, the company’s sovereign-by-design AI software platform, with Sarvam’s India-focused AI technology stack. Sarvam’s platform includes reasoning models and multilingual language and voice systems developed and trained in India.

The offering is intended to give organizations greater control over their data, governance, security and regulatory compliance when deploying AI systems.

IBM and Sarvam also plan to support adoption through pilot programs, solution accelerators, technical advisory services and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The IBM GovTech AI Innovation Center in Lucknow will serve as a joint incubation and demonstration hub. Government departments, public sector organizations and businesses will be able to evaluate potential sovereign AI applications and address technical, operational and governance requirements before expanding deployments.

“Sovereign AI is not simply about where AI runs. It is about giving organizations control over how AI is governed, deployed and operated,” said Sriram Raghavan, General Manager of IBM Software in India and the company’s Software Innovation Lab.

Raghavan said IBM Sovereign Core is designed to help governments and regulated enterprises scale AI while meeting governance, security and compliance requirements.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam, said sovereign AI systems must work with the infrastructure already used by governments and businesses while supporting operations at scale.

“Our stack puts models, voice and language technologies on top of it, so a citizen can access a benefit or resolve a grievance in their own language, on a phone call,” Kumar said. (Source: IANS)