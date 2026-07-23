Infosys Names Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-Designate as Salil Parekh Prepares to Step Down

Bengaluru–Infosys has named Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate, with longtime Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh set to step down after more than nine years leading the company.

Parekh will leave the role effective April 1, 2027, following the completion of his second term. He joined Infosys in January 2018 and is the longest-serving non-founder CEO in the company’s history.

His current five-year term is scheduled to end on March 31, 2027.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO-designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO,” said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Infosys board.

Infosys said in a stock exchange filing that its board approved the intended appointment of Dash as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director beginning April 1, 2027, subject to statutory approvals.

Dash currently leads a broad global business portfolio covering several industry sectors. He is also responsible for Infosys’ sustainability business.

During his career at the company, Dash has held senior positions across client-facing operations, service delivery and global business functions in several regions.

Infosys said he has delivered strong business performance, helped customers manage complex business and technology transformations and built high-performing global teams.

Nilekani also credited Parekh with strengthening Infosys’ competitive position and expanding its capabilities during his tenure.

“On behalf of the Board, I also thank Salil for his outstanding leadership over 9 years. Under his stewardship, Infosys has strengthened its market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders, and built a strong platform for future growth,” Nilekani said. (Source: IANS)