Six Automakers to Recall More Than 146,000 Vehicles in South Korea

Seoul — Hyundai Motor, BYD Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other automakers will recall more than 146,000 vehicles in South Korea to repair defective components, the country’s transport ministry said Thursday.

The six companies, which also include Volvo Car Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Stellantis Korea, will recall a combined 146,505 vehicles across 38 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Hyundai will recall 54,792 vehicles across two models, including the Tucson, because software errors in the instrument cluster control system could cause the display to flicker or shut off.

BYD will recall 18,091 vehicles across six models, including the SEALION 7, because other notifications may obscure the seat belt reminder warning.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 2,113 C 300 4MATIC vehicles because of durability concerns involving the steering wheel’s electronic control circuit.

Volvo Car Korea will conduct preventative maintenance on 55,405 vehicles across seven models, including the XC60, due to a durability problem with a component in the 48-volt starter-generator system.

Jaguar Land Rover Korea will recall 14,373 vehicles across 21 models, including the Defender 110 D240, to repair a durability issue involving the steering wheel airbag connector.

Stellantis Korea will recall 1,731 Chrysler 300C vehicles because a defective high-pressure fuel pump component could cause the engine to stall while driving.

In April, Hyundai, Kia, KG Mobility and Toyota Motor Korea recalled a combined 532,144 vehicles across 17 models in South Korea to address defective components. (Source: IANS)