Air India, Drukair Partner to Strengthen India-Bhutan Connectivity

New Delhi — Air India on Wednesday announced an interline partnership with Bhutan’s national carrier, Drukair-Royal Bhutan Airlines, allowing passengers to travel across the two airlines’ networks on a single ticket.

The Tata Group-owned airline said the agreement will expand its connectivity across the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation region through a combination of its own flights and partner services.

Under the arrangement, travelers will be able to book single-ticket itineraries combining Air India and Drukair flights. Baggage will also be transferred through Air India’s hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, eliminating the need for passengers to collect and recheck luggage during transit.

Air India said customers will benefit from more routing options, competitive interline fares and greater travel flexibility.

The partnership will provide Air India passengers with easier access to Bhutan through Drukair’s flights to Paro via Delhi. Travelers will also be able to connect from Paro to destinations within Bhutan, including Bumthang, Gelephu and Yonphula.

“Our partnership with Drukair reinforces our commitment to strengthening connectivity across the SAARC region, which we consider our extended home market. Bhutan is a valued part of this region, and we are happy to enable easy access to Bhutan for our guests and look forward to welcoming Drukair’s passengers onto Air India’s extensive domestic and global network,” Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

Drukair passengers will also gain access to Air India’s domestic network through Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata, with connections to cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

The agreement will also provide access to Air India’s international network, including destinations such as Paris, Colombo, Newark, Frankfurt, New York, London, Melbourne, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto and Vancouver.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Drukair as we continue to strengthen our global connectivity and enhance the travel experience for our passengers,” Drukair Chief Executive Officer Tandi Wangchuk said.

He said the agreement would give Drukair customers more seamless travel options and broader access to markets across India and internationally. (Source: IANS)