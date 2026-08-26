IndiGo Lucknow-Bengaluru Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Passengers Safe

New Delhi — An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru received a bomb threat while making its final approach to Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday, prompting authorities to activate emergency security procedures.

The threat was communicated to the crew of flight 6E231 shortly before landing, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The aircraft landed safely in Bengaluru, and all passengers were deboarded with assistance from ground staff. Authorities later determined that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Security agencies and airport officials conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft following the landing. The search included the cabin, baggage compartments and other areas of the plane in accordance with standard security procedures.

The incident comes weeks after IndiGo experienced technical problems with its website and mobile application that prevented some passengers from booking flights, completing online check-ins and accessing other services.

At the time, the airline said it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation platform and warned that some customers could face difficulties accessing online services.

IndiGo shares closed nearly flat Wednesday at Rs 5,245, up 0.52 percent on the NSE. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 6,101.50 and a low of Rs 3,895.20 and has declined more than 10 percent over the past year. (Source: IANS)