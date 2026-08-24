Dual-Chip Smartphones Push Mobile Gaming Beyond Raw Processing Power

NEW DELHI — Mobile gaming in India is becoming increasingly dependent on specialized hardware and artificial intelligence as smartphone makers look beyond raw processor performance to improve frame rates, visuals, responsiveness and battery efficiency.

India’s gaming market is projected to grow from about $5 billion in 2026 to $9.89 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence, with mobile gaming accounting for nearly 80% of the market.

That growth is raising expectations for smartphones, particularly in the mid-range segment, where buyers increasingly want higher refresh rates, faster touch response, better thermal management and longer battery life.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a larger role. Dedicated AI processing can be used to generate intermediate frames, improve visual clarity and optimize graphics without placing the full workload on a phone’s primary processor.

According to the Flipkart x Counterpoint Smartphone Insights Report 2026, 89% of Indian smartphone buyers said AI features influence their purchasing decisions.

Smartphone makers are responding by introducing dual-chip designs that divide workloads between the main processor and a secondary chip dedicated to visual or AI-related functions.

Realme is among the brands adopting the approach. Its upcoming P4s 5G combines a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor with a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI Chip.

The primary processor handles core computing tasks, while the additional AI chip is designed to improve graphics, frame rates and HDR performance. Realme said the technology can also enhance video playback, sports viewing and other fast-moving content.

The P4s 5G includes a 144Hz Samsung 1.5K AMOLED display and up to 3000Hz instantaneous touch sampling. Its AI features include AI Hyper Motion, AI Hyper Clarity and AI Always-On HDR.

The phone also includes an AI Gaming Partner that combines performance optimization, background-resource management, Do Not Disturb functions and network optimization.

To support longer gaming sessions, the device features a 7,000-square-millimeter vapor chamber cooling system and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and bypass charging.

The Realme P4s 5G is scheduled to launch Aug. 26 and is expected to compete in the roughly Rs 30,000 smartphone segment.

The broader shift toward dual-chip architectures reflects a change in how mobile gaming performance is being measured. Rather than focusing on a single processor benchmark, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing the interaction between processing power, AI, display technology, cooling, battery capacity and software optimization.

As those technologies become more tightly integrated, their benefits are also extending beyond gaming to video streaming, sports viewing and other content-heavy uses. (Source: IANS)