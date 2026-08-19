Hyundai Motor India to Raise Vehicle Prices by Up to 1% in September

New Delhi — Hyundai Motor India Limited said Wednesday it will increase vehicle prices by up to 1 percent across its portfolio beginning in September 2026, citing higher input, commodity and operating costs.

The automaker said in a stock exchange filing that the size of the increase will vary by model and variant.

“The company has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant,” Hyundai Motor India said.

The company attributed the increase to rising input and commodity costs, higher operating expenses and continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Hyundai said it has worked to optimize costs and absorb increases where possible to limit the impact on customers. However, persistent cost pressures have made it necessary to pass on part of the increase through higher vehicle prices.

“The company continues to make every endeavor to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers,” it said. “However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision.”

The announcement comes a day after Maruti Suzuki increased prices across its Arena and Nexa lineups. Maruti Suzuki’s latest increases, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 30,000 depending on the model and variant, marked its second price hike of 2026 following a similar revision in June.

Hyundai Motor India’s announcement also comes as the company faces pressure on profitability. Consolidated profit after tax fell to Rs 888.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from Rs 1,369.2 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations declined 0.5 percent year over year to Rs 16,334.6 crore from Rs 16,412.9 crore. EBITDA fell 31 percent to Rs 1,511 crore from Rs 2,186 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.3 percent from 13.3 percent a year earlier. (Source: IANS)