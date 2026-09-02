India Will Need 1.32 Million EV Charging Points by 2030, Report Says

New Delhi — India will need about 1.32 million electric vehicle charging points by 2030, compared with 67,657 chargers installed as of August 2026, highlighting the scale of infrastructure investment required as EV adoption expands, according to a new report.

The report from Rubix Data Sciences, citing estimates from the Confederation of Indian Industry, said the country faces a major build-out in charging infrastructure over the next several years.

Public EV charging stations have already increased nearly sixfold since 2022, rising from about 5,000 to 29,151 as of December 2025, according to Ministry of Heavy Industries data cited in the report.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead the country in charger deployment, while the 10 largest state markets account for about 78% of the national network.

Despite the rapid expansion, charger utilization remains relatively low, estimated at just 1% to 5% in many cases. The report said this has raised questions about station economics, electricity costs and the business models being tested by charge point operators.

Operators are experimenting with approaches including subscriptions, fleet contracts, roaming agreements and revenue-sharing arrangements with site owners.

Nearly 73% of India’s chargers are rated below 30 kilowatts, leaving substantial room for growth in DC fast-charging and ultra-fast charging infrastructure along highways and major urban corridors, the report said.

As of Aug. 7, 2026, India had 67,657 EV chargers, including 1,139 connected with battery swapping stations.

Excluding battery-swapping infrastructure, 48,709 chargers, or about 73% of the remaining 66,518 units, were rated below 30 kW. Another 15,753 chargers were rated between 30 kW and 60 kW, while only 1,513 were in the 61 kW to 120 kW category.

Higher-powered charging remains relatively limited. India had 534 chargers rated between 121 kW and 240 kW and just nine chargers with capacity above 240 kW.

The dominance of lower-powered chargers reflects India’s relatively high adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers, which generally require less charging power than passenger cars.

EV penetration stands at about 8.88% for two-wheelers and 60.77% for three-wheelers, compared with 5.70% for four-wheelers, according to the report.

“The limited penetration of higher-power infrastructure creates potential headroom for CPOs as passenger EV adoption scales and demand for faster charging increases,” the report said.

The projected need for 1.32 million chargers by 2030 suggests significant opportunities for charging-network operators, utilities, automakers, infrastructure developers and investors as India’s electric mobility market continues to expand. (Source: IANS)