Kerala’s Technopark Posts 17.3% Growth in Software Exports

Thiruvananthapuram — State-owned Technopark, India’s first IT park, reported software export revenue of Rs 17,092 crore, or about $1.78 billion, in 2025–26, marking year-over-year growth of roughly 17.3 percent, according to official figures released Thursday.

Export revenue had stood at Rs 14,575 crore in 2024–25, meaning Technopark added Rs 2,517 crore in software exports over the previous year.

Technopark CEO Sandeep Kumar said the growth reflected the strength of Kerala’s technology ecosystem, including its infrastructure and skilled workforce.

“The robust growth in software exports from Technopark stands as a testament to the strength of the dynamic IT ecosystem of Keralam,” Kumar said.

He added that several companies operating from Technopark received national and international recognition during the year for business growth, innovation and workplace excellence.

Kumar said the campus has also become an important hub for Kerala’s expanding startup ecosystem, further strengthening the state’s position as an IT destination.

Opened in the mid-1990s, Technopark is part of Kerala’s first IT corridor, which stretches along the National Highway from Kazhakkoottam to Kovalam. The park has expanded significantly since its establishment and has developed into a major center for high-tech activity.

Development of Technopark’s Phase III and Phase IV campuses is expected to further increase its capacity and strengthen its position among India’s major technology hubs.

Technopark covers 768.63 acres and currently has 13.147 million square feet of IT built-up space. It is home to 540 IT and IT-enabled services companies.

The campus supports about 84,000 direct jobs and more than 200,000 indirect jobs, making it a major employment and economic center in Kerala’s technology sector.

The latest export figures come as Technopark continues to expand its infrastructure and Kerala works to strengthen its broader IT and startup ecosystem. Successive state governments have contributed to the park’s growth over the years. (Source: IANS)