Trump, Xi Put Artificial Intelligence on White House Agenda

Washington — President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping placed artificial intelligence among the key issues for discussion Thursday as Xi visited the White House for talks with Trump.

Neither leader announced an agreement on AI or outlined a joint plan, but both addressed the technology during remarks at the White House.

Trump said the visit would include discussions on security, technology and “superintelligence,” arguing that decisions made in those areas could help shape peace and prosperity for decades.

He said the United States and China could accomplish more by focusing on areas of shared interest.

Xi said both countries have responsibilities as leading powers in artificial intelligence and should ensure the technology remains under human control.

“We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said, according to the supplied transcript.

Xi did not identify specific regulations or safeguards he wanted the two governments to pursue. He described AI as one of several areas where Washington and Beijing could cooperate despite continuing disagreements.

“The interests of China and the United States are deeply intertwined, and there is plenty of room for us to work together,” Xi said.

He called for continued dialogue between officials responsible for foreign affairs, economic and financial issues, law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges. Xi said candid discussions could help the two governments better understand each other, identify common ground and build trust.

Xi also urged the two countries to manage their competition carefully. He said their militaries should remain in regular contact and strengthen crisis communications.

Trump highlighted his personal relationship with Xi. A White House post quoted him as saying the two leaders had developed “a friendship, a truly great friendship actually, built on the mutual respect and the vital interests of our people.”

Trade was also part of the discussions. Trump said officials had been working toward a more balanced economic relationship since his visit to Beijing in May, including expanded market access for American farmers and ranchers.

Xi said China welcomed American companies seeking to invest in the country and expressed hope that Chinese companies would receive fair treatment in the United States.

The welcoming ceremony offered no indication that the two leaders had reached common ground on artificial intelligence, but their remarks established the technology as a subject of discussion during Xi’s Washington visit.

The United States and China established diplomatic relations in 1979. Their relationship includes extensive trade and exchanges, along with longstanding differences over economic and security policy.

Trump and Xi met several times during Trump’s first term, including at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida in 2017. Trump later traveled to Beijing that year. Thursday’s ceremony marked their first meeting together at the White House, according to Trump’s welcoming remarks. (Source: IANS)