Samsung India Profit Falls 36% to Rs 7,228 Crore in FY26

Mumbai — Samsung India Electronics reported a 36% decline in consolidated profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, even as revenue from operations edged higher.

The company posted a profit of Rs 7,228.10 crore in FY26, down from Rs 11,287.50 crore in the previous financial year, according to regulatory filings accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Revenue from operations rose 1.2% year over year to about Rs 1.12 trillion, compared with Rs 1,11,183.40 crore in FY25.

Samsung India’s total consolidated income, including other income, stood at Rs 1,14,738.60 crore for the fiscal year.

The company generates a significant share of its revenue from its mobile phone business and also has a major presence in televisions, tablets, home appliances and computers.

Part of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics, Samsung India remains one of the largest players in the country’s consumer electronics market and is the only company in the appliance and consumer electronics sector to have crossed the Rs 1 trillion turnover mark.

The results come amid intense competition in India’s smartphone and electronics market, with global and domestic brands competing across several product categories.

Fellow South Korean electronics company LG Electronics also reported relatively stable growth in FY26. Its total income increased nearly 1% year over year to Rs 2,46,049.12 crore, according to the financial data.

Separately, Samsung India reportedly cut jobs across its television and home appliance businesses earlier this month as part of a cost-reduction and restructuring effort amid higher operating costs and weaker consumer demand.

Reports said the layoffs affected employees across several levels, including directors, team leaders, branch managers and area managers. (Source: IANS)