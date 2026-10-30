Air India and Air India Express Suspend Flights to Three Saudi Cities Until November 14

NEW DELHI–Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from three major Saudi Arabian cities through November 14, citing ongoing security concerns in the region following attacks on civilian infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities.

The suspension affects services connecting India with Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, disrupting travel plans for passengers, including religious pilgrims and other travelers returning from Saudi Arabia.

Both airlines announced special arrangements for affected passengers, offering a one-time complimentary rebooking option or a full refund for canceled flights.

Passengers with confirmed tickets issued on or before October 30, 2026, for travel scheduled through November 14 are eligible to reschedule their journeys for dates up to November 29, subject to seat availability.

Air India said eligible passengers may rebook flights to or from any Saudi Arabian destination where the airline continues to operate.

Air India Express is allowing affected customers to reschedule flights to or from any of its operational destinations in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

Passengers seeking refunds or alternative travel arrangements have been advised to contact the airlines’ customer service teams, call centers or local booking offices.

The flight suspensions come amid heightened security concerns following attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports in Riyadh and Dammam.

An attack at Dammam airport killed one Indian national and injured two others, while another Indian citizen was wounded in a separate attack on the Shaybah oil field.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of travelers and aviation operations in the region.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said earlier this month that the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia have been working with airlines and tour operators to arrange the return of Indian pilgrims stranded by the disruptions.

According to the ministry, hundreds of stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India over the past month. More than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims have also traveled back to India during the same period.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be performed throughout the year and draws large numbers of travelers from India.

The temporary suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam adds to the travel difficulties facing passengers as regional security developments continue to affect transportation and commercial activity.

The airlines have not announced whether normal operations will resume immediately after November 14, with the current suspension remaining in effect through that date. (Source: IANS)