Cochin Shipyard’s Quarterly Profit Falls 50 Percent as Shipbuilding Business Posts Loss

MUMBAI–Cochin Shipyard Limited reported a 50 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the July-September 2026 quarter as losses in its shipbuilding division weighed on earnings despite higher overall revenue and strong growth in its ship repair business.

The state-owned shipbuilder posted a net profit of Rs 53.8 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, down from Rs 107.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Revenue from operations increased 11.7 percent year-over-year to Rs 1,249 crore, compared with Rs 1,119 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2026.

Despite the revenue growth, operating profitability weakened considerably during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 30.8 percent to Rs 50.95 crore from Rs 73.66 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 4.1 percent from 6.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting pressure on operating earnings.

Cochin Shipyard’s two major business divisions delivered sharply different results during the quarter.

Revenue from its shipbuilding operations increased modestly to Rs 783.1 crore from Rs 759 crore in the previous year.

However, the division recorded an operating loss of Rs 6.1 crore, reversing an operating profit of Rs 149.7 crore in the same period last year.

The deterioration in shipbuilding profitability was a major factor behind the company’s overall earnings decline.

In contrast, Cochin Shipyard’s ship repair business recorded substantial growth in both revenue and operating profit.

Revenue from ship repair operations increased to Rs 466.05 crore from Rs 359.6 crore a year earlier, representing growth of approximately 29.6 percent.

Operating profit from the division more than doubled to Rs 143.3 crore, compared with Rs 67.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The strong performance of the ship repair segment helped offset some of the financial pressure from the shipbuilding division, although it was not sufficient to prevent a sharp decline in consolidated profitability.

Alongside its quarterly financial results, Cochin Shipyard announced that its board of directors had approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for fiscal 2027.

The dividend represents 60 percent of the company’s equity share face value of Rs 5.

The company has designated November 16, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.

Eligible shareholders are expected to receive the dividend payment on or before December 9, 2026.

The quarterly results highlight the contrasting performance of Cochin Shipyard’s core operations, with strong demand and profitability in ship repairs offset by significant earnings pressure in its shipbuilding business. (Source: IANS)