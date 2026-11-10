Hind Rectifiers’ Quarterly Profit Drops 54 Percent Despite 39 Percent Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Hind Rectifiers Limited reported a nearly 54 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the July-September 2026 quarter as rising costs and shrinking operating margins weighed on earnings despite strong revenue growth.

The Mumbai-headquartered power electronics and railway equipment manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 6.8 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, down 53.7 percent from Rs 14.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Revenue from operations increased 39 percent year-over-year to Rs 316 crore, compared with Rs 227 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2026.

However, the company’s operating performance weakened significantly during the quarter, highlighting the impact of higher costs on profitability.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 47.5 percent to Rs 13.6 crore from Rs 25.9 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4.3 percent from 11.4 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, representing a decline of 7.1 percentage points.

Despite the substantial drop in earnings, Hind Rectifiers shares were trading marginally higher following the financial results announcement.

The company’s stock was quoted at Rs 913.10, an increase of Rs 0.70, or 0.08 percent, during the trading session.

In a separate development, Hind Rectifiers announced that its board of directors had approved a corporate guarantee of up to 2 million euros to support its wholly owned French subsidiary, Elventive France.

The guarantee is intended to provide financial backing for the subsidiary’s operations.

Established in 1958 through a collaboration with Westinghouse Brake & Signal Co. of the United Kingdom, Hind Rectifiers manufactures power semiconductors, power electronic equipment and railway transportation systems.

The company supplies a broad range of equipment for India’s railway industry, including traction motors, traction transformers, propulsion systems, safety electronics, battery chargers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Its products are used in locomotives and modern railway systems, including Vande Metro and Namo Bharat trainsets.

Beyond railway transportation, Hind Rectifiers serves industrial customers with products such as high-current rectifiers, power semiconductors, electrostatic precipitator power supplies and power quality improvement systems.

These technologies are used across several industries, including aviation, defense, power generation and metals manufacturing.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Nashik and Dehradun, with its registered headquarters in Mumbai.

The latest quarterly results underscore the challenges facing Hind Rectifiers as it seeks to balance expanding revenue with cost management and profitability.

Investors are likely to focus on whether the company can restore operating margins in the coming quarters while maintaining its revenue growth. (Source: IANS)